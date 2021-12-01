Some Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shareholders Look For Exit As Shares Take 25% Pounding

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 25% share price drop in the last month. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 27% share price drop.

Even after such a large drop in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Activision Blizzard's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 17x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Activision Blizzard as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For Activision Blizzard?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Activision Blizzard's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 19%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 347% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.8% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Activision Blizzard is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Activision Blizzard's P/E

Following Activision Blizzard's share price tumble, its P/E is now hanging on to the median market P/E. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Activision Blizzard's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

