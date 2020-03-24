World Markets

Some 70 Nigerian soldiers killed in northeast militant ambush -sources

Contributors
Maiduguri newsroom Reuters
Paul Carsten Reuters
Published

Around 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an Islamist militant ambush in northeastern state of Borno, three military sources and a security source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Add President Buhari comment

MAIDUGURI, March 24 (Reuters) - Around 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an Islamist militant ambush in northeastern state of Borno, three military sources and a security source told Reuters on Tuesday.

They said the attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry in the attack in the village of Gorgi on Monday evening. Injured soldiers were brought to the capital city of Maiduguri, while the bodies of the dead were brought to Maimalari military hospital.

Military spokesman Sagir Musa confirmed there was an attack, but disputed the number of soldiers killed. He declined to share other details.

And President Muhammadu Buhari expressed "profound grief and sorrow" at the death of the soldiers in a statement late on Tuesday. But the statement did not refer to a death toll.

It was not immediately clear who the attackers were. Militants from both the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province groups are active in the region.

(Reporting By Maiduguri newsroom and Paul Carsten Writing by Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Mark Heinrich and Lisa Shumaker)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular