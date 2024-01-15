Some 40% of Tokyo companies disclose capital plans, as investors hope for big changes

Adds details throughout, changes slug from JAPAN-STOCKS/JSE

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Monday said 40% of companies listed on its prime section had disclosed plans to improve capital efficiency, with another 9% considering such plans, in what investors hope will be a sign of more change to come.

For the first time, the top bourse in the world's third-largest economy has released a list of companies that have complied with its request to lay out plans on how they intend to improve their use of capital, as part of a broader governance push.

The move is one of a number of measures by the bourse and the government that have helped propel the Tokyo market to its highest level in more than three decades, fuelling investor optimism that Japan Inc was becoming more serious about returning more money to shareholders or shedding non-performing assets.

The release of the list, which the TSE plans to update monthly, will effectively put pressure on companies that have not heeded its call. That, experts say, will also help spur the reform of an market where nearly half of listed firms trade below book value.

According to the list, 40% of the 1,656 companies listed on the TSE's top "prime" section have disclosed plans to better allocate capital and improve valuations, while another 9% have such measures under consideration.

The number of firms with disclosed measures shot up from the TSE's tentative survey in July, which saw only 20% of the prime-listed companies had disclosed such steps.

The TSE has set no deadline, saying it is not asking for quick fixes but long-term strategies to improve valuations. The list will be updated monthly.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Brigid Riley, Anton Bridge; Editing by David Dolan)

