Some 155,000 public workers in Canada strike over pay dispute

By Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - More than 155,000 public sector workers in Canada began a strike on Wednesday after failing to reach a wage deal with the federal government, an action that will affect tax filings and passport services ahead of the summer travel season.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union said contract negotiations would continue even as it called for its members working for the Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency to begin strike action from midnight.

Striking workers picketed and waved union flags in front of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office in front of parliament in Ottawa, one of 250 picket lines across the country.

Crystal Patterson, 32, who works for the Transport ministry office that organizes state flights for the prime minister and others, said her main issue is getting a contract that covers recent cost of living increases.

"The union is doing right by us by trying to get us a fair contract," she said. "I will be picketing as long as PSAC has us picket."

The union, which has been in collective bargaining for a new contract since 2021, had set a deadline of 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Wednesday) for a deal. PSAC says it's the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.

"We truly hoped we wouldn't be forced to take strike action, but we've exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada's federal public service workers," PSAC President Chris Aylward said.

"We will remain on strike until the government addresses our key issues at the bargaining table," Aylward said.

The strike will affect several federal services and could delay tax refunds since the walkout by revenue agency workers comes in the middle of the tax filing season. Passport renewals ahead of peak summer travel are also set to face delays.

The federal government said in a statement that it presented a "fair, competitive offer to the PSAC", including a 9% wage increase over three years, and that it would continue negotiations to reach an agreement quickly.

The contract negotiations cover two main groups of employees: 120,000 workers under the Treasury Board and more than 35,000 revenue agency workers.

Tax agency workers initially sought a pay bump of more than 30% over three years, while the other group is seeking a 13.5% pay rise over three years. Inflation peaked at 8.1% last year but has since come down to about half of that.

The strike would also affect 65% of employees at the Canadian Grain Commission, including most inspectors of outbound grain at ports, according to the commission. Canada is a major wheat and canola exporter.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; additional reporting by Eric Beech, Dan Whitcomb and Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Robert Birsel and Jonathan Oatis)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.