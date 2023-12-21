SomaLogic Urges Stockholders To Vote For Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC) issued an open letter to stockholders highlighting the merger entered into with Standard BioTools (LAB) on October 4, 2023. The company urged all stockholders to vote for the transaction. A special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to be held virtually in connection with the proposed merger on January 4, 2024.

"A small group of stockholders, who have worked together in the past, are now advocating against the merger. It is hard to decipher the specific motivation or agenda of the group," the Group stated.

SomaLogic noted that the merger is the result of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize value, driven by an independent Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.