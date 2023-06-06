News & Insights

SomaLogic CFO Shaun Blakeman Resigns

June 06, 2023 — 04:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC), Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Shaun Blakeman has left the company, effective June 5, 2023.

The company has appointed Eliot Lurier as Interim CFO while it conducts a search for a permanent CFO.

"The Board and I are pleased to welcome Eliot, a seasoned finance executive with over 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry, as we execute our permanent CFO search. We remain committed to accelerating our impact in the growing field of proteomics as we embark on our next phase of commercial growth while maintaining fiscal discipline," said Adam Taich, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SomaLogic.

SomaLogic also reaffirmed its revenue expectations for the full year 2023 to range from $80 to $84 million.

