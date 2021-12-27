World Markets

Somalia's president suspends Prime Minister over corruption probe

MOGADISHU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble until corruption investigations against the PM are completed.

