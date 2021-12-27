Somalia's president suspends Prime Minister over corruption probe

MOGADISHU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble until corruption investigations against the PM are completed.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by James Macharia Chege)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.