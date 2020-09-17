Somalia's president names Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister

World Markets

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday.

MOGADISHU, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday.

Roble, a newcomer to politics, replaces Hassan Ali Khaire, who was sacked in July after a power struggle with the president.

The president's office did not offer any information about the new prime minister in its brief statement posted on Twitter.

Khaire's tussle with the president had revolved on whether to delay a national election due in February next year.

