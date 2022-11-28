Somalia parliament postpones scheduled session after hotel attack

MOGADISHU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Somalia's scheduled Monday parliament session for both of its houses has been postponed, the parliament said, after an attack on a Mogadishu hotel on Sunday.

"All members of parliament of both councils are being informed that today's scheduled meeting has been postponed," it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

(Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning)

