Somalia parliament postpones scheduled session after hotel attack

Credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

November 28, 2022 — 02:02 am EST

Written by Abdiqani Hassan for Reuters ->

MOGADISHU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Somalia's scheduled Monday parliament session for both of its houses has been postponed, the parliament said, after an attack on a Mogadishu hotel on Sunday.

"All members of parliament of both councils are being informed that today's scheduled meeting has been postponed," it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

