Somalia gets $4.5 bln debt relief from international creditors

NAIROBI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Somalia will get debt relief from international creditors of $4.5 billion after it reached the end of a debt forgiveness initiative overseen by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Reaching the "Completion Point" under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative is a historic milestone in the Horn of Africa country's efforts to rejoin the international financial system after roughly 30 years outside it marked by instability and civil war.

Somalia's debt will be reduced to less than 6% of gross domestic product by the end of this year, from 64% at the end of 2018, the IMF and World Bank said in a joint statement.

Bilateral and commercial creditors provided $3 billion of the relief, while the World Bank, IMF and other multilateral creditors provided the rest.

In July, Somalia said Russia had granted it relief on $684 million of debt.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was quoted in the IMF-World Bank statement as saying the debt relief was the culmination of nearly a decade of effort spanning three political administrations.

