Somalia confirms first case of coronavirus - health minister

Abdi Sheikh Reuters
Somalia confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the country, after one person who had been in quarantine tested positive of the disease, its health minister said on Monday.

"After quarantine and testing of four Somalis who came from China last week, we certify that one of them proved coronavirus positive. The ministry is working on controlling the disease," Fawziya Abikar Nur, the heath minister said on Twitter.

