News & Insights

World Markets

Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 21, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Abdi Sheikh for Reuters ->

MOGADISHU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Somalia has banned TikTok, messaging app Telegram and online-betting website 1XBet to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda, its communications minister said.

"The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public," the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Members of insurgent group al Shabaab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.

The decision comes days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against al Shabaab aims to eliminate the al Qaeda-linked group in the next five months.

TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The order gave internet service providers until Aug. 24 to comply.

1XBet is popular in Somalia for betting, especially on soccer matches.

TikTok has been threatened with bans in the United States over its alleged ties to the Chinese government. The state of Montana became the first to ban the app in May.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.