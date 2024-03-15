Somali security forces 'neutralize' hotel attackers, national TV says

Adds context in paragraphs 2-3

MOGADISHU, March 15 (Reuters) - Somali security forces have "neutralized" those who attacked a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somali National Television said on social media platform X on Friday.

Security services were earlier seen surrounding the Syl Hotel, a place frequented by government officials and lawmakers, after an attack claimed by al Shabaab militants.

Attackers stormed the hotel near the president's office on Thursday evening.

