World Markets

Somali militants claim responsibility for attack outside Somali hotel: spokesman

Contributor
Fesial Omar Reuters
Published

Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack outside a hotel in the town of Galkayo, in the country's Mudug region, which killed at least seven civilians, their spokesman told Reuters.

MOGADISHU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack outside a hotel in the town of Galkayo, in the country's Mudug region, which killed at least seven civilians, their spokesman told Reuters.

“We are behind the Galkayo blast, it was a martyrdom suicide car bomber that targeted military officials who had a meeting in that place. We killed many soldiers and injured others," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said on Sunday.

A local military officer said on Saturday that in addition to those killed, dozens more were wounded.

The militant Islamist group controls small sections of the Mudug region, but not Galkayo. It ruled most of south-central Somalia until 2011 when it was driven out of the capital Mogadishu by African Union troops.

Despite the loss of territory, al Shabaab still carries out major gun and bomb attacks, often claiming casualty numbers that conflict with those given by government officials.

(Reporting by Fesial Omar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Giulia.paravicini@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular