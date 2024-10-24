Soma Gold Reports Promising Findings at Colossa Mine

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Soma Gold Corp. has announced promising initial results from the Colossa Mine, part of its Machuca Project in Colombia. The channel samples reveal high-grade gold values, suggesting significant potential for further exploration. The company’s exploration team is optimistic about advancing their exploration efforts in this mineral-rich area.

