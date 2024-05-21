Soma Gold Boosts Exploration and Mining Prospects

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Soma Gold Corp. has secured an additional $3 million to bolster its 2024 exploration budget and complete development at the Aurora Mine, aiming to begin production in the third quarter. The capital was acquired by amending an offtake agreement with Goldlogic Corp., which entails monthly payments in gold. Further, Soma has acquired full ownership of the Otu Centro properties, with plans to commence mining operations soon and undertake significant exploration drilling based on a revised geological model.

