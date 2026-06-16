Markets

Soma Gold Appoints Wylie Hui As Chief Financial Officer

June 16, 2026 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Soma Gold Corp. (SOMA.V) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Wylie Hui as its chief financial officer, effective July 13, 2026.

Former CFO Greg Hayes had resigned in May to pursue other interests.

Soma Gold said Hui brings more than 25 years of finance and operational experience across the mining and natural resources sectors. He has previously served as CFO at several publicly listed companies, including Eastern Platinum Limited, BQE Water Inc., UEX Corporation, and Sandfire Resources America Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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