Solvvy Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth After Integration

November 26, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Japan Living Warranty, Inc. (JP:7320) has released an update.

Japan Living Warranty Inc., now operating as Solvvy Inc., reported a robust financial performance with net sales and operating profit surging over 130% and 150% year-over-year, respectively, despite recent business integration expenses. The company successfully completed its integration with Media Seek Inc., enhancing its operational efficiency and setting a strong foundation to achieve its Medium-Term Plan targets.

