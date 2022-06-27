Solving the World’s Food Crisis With This Emerging Tech

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Many of us may be worried about crashing stocks on Wall Street these days (although some stocks have soared recently). But perhaps our concerns should actually be on something much scarier: a global food crisis.

Indeed, we’re living in the middle of the biggest food shortage the world has seen since The Great Depression of the 1930s.

In short, myriad headwinds are all converging at once — the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19 lockdowns in China, poor rainfall in the United States, unusually hot temperatures across the globe, regulatory water cutbacks, farming labor shortages, and more. And this is creating a situation where food supply is low, supply chains are broken, prices are soaring, and billions across the globe don’t have food security.

This is a global food crisis.

And it’s the most important one that we face today.

Forget the stock market crash. Forget soaring oil prices.

Not all of us invest. Many of us could skip driving, too. But we all have to eat.

Therefore, a global food crisis is one that impacts all 7.7 billion on the Earth. This is a big problem.

Big problems require big solutions. And big solutions generate big economic value.

Consequently, whoever solves today’s food crisis will generate enormous economic value over the next decade. And all that wealth generation will start in 2022.

Well, folks, we think we’ve identified the “fix.”

That fix is an emerging technology that you’ve probably never heard of. But over the next few years, it could ensure that everyone, everywhere has more than enough food.

It’s the panacea for the world’s food crisis, and it’s called vertical farming.

We Don’t Have Enough Food

Long before Russia ever invaded Ukraine or before COVID-19 emerged to thrust global supply chains into disarray, the world was flirting with an enormous food problem.

The problem? We may not have enough food to feed people by 2050.

Follow me here.

There will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050. To feed all those people, the United Nations estimates that global food production will need to increase by at least 50% over the next 30 years.

But foods need water to grow. And already, 70% of the world’s freshwater supply is dedicated to agriculture. Plus, thanks to climate change, the amount of rain that falls to Earth every year is steadily decreasing.

Foods also need the “right” temperatures to grow. And steadily rising temperatures across the globe are significantly and adversely impacting crop yields.

And, lastly, foods need land to grow. But the rate of agricultural soil erosion is up to 100X higher than the rate of its formation these days. And 23% of land areas have become less productive farmland because of soil degradation.

Folks… the world’s farming industry has been on the cusp of apocalyptic crisis.

The COVID pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have only exacerbated the problem. And that’s put the legacy farming industry in a “now or never” situation.

Change isn’t an option here. It’s the only way forward. Farming needs to evolve.

Fortunately, the next evolution is actually already here.

The Farm of the Future

My family is from Montana. So, when someone tells me to think of a farm, I think of the open ranges of Big Sky Country.

But that’s all in the past. The farm of the future is one built in man-made warehouses.

I’m talking about high-tech vertical farming.

With vertical farming, companies leverage light, temperature, and humidity technologies to grow foods in indoor settings. Sometimes, those settings are massive warehouses. Sometimes, they’re high-rises. And sometimes, they’re small apartments. The locations vary, but the common thread is using technologies to create optimal growing conditions in a controlled, indoor setting.

Of course, the biggest upside of vertical farming is that you remove extraneous variables from the farming equation. You remove weather. You remove pests and natural sunlight. In their place, you create consistently optimal growing conditions so that crop yields are always high.

Because the growing conditions are always optimized, you also use much less water. And by building “fields” on top of each other you can grow much more food per square foot. It’s much in the same way skyscrapers stack living spaces on top of each other. And, therefore, they can house more people on the same plot of land.

To that end, vertical farming solves all the problems of legacy farming — better yields, less water, more output.

We can solve the world’s food crisis using these technologies.

Importantly, it’s finally ready to deliver.

Indeed, vertical farming is nothing new. Growing plants, fruits, and veggies indoors has been a concept as old as time itself. But it wasn’t until recently — thanks to technological advancements in AI, lighting, hydroponics, and automation, as well as falling LED costs — that we could create large-scale, high-tech greenhouses able to reliably, effectively, and cheaply feed the planet.

That time has finally arrived.

AgTech startups like Square Roots, Plenty, and AeroFarms are all creating large-scale indoor farming facilities across America. And they’re helping to proactively solve the coming food shortage crisis. These companies are building on the back of other exponential technologies to create highly productive vertical farms.

This is the next big industry.

Yet, no one is talking about it today. And that means that you have a unique opportunity to invest in this burgeoning industry first.

The Final Word on the Food Crisis

The world is facing a lot of problems today.

That may seem scary. In many ways, it is. But it’s also exciting because new problems necessitate new solutions. We’re very confident that because of all the world’s current problems, we’ll see a plethora of new solutions emerge. And they’ll improve the world significantly over the next few years.

Vertical farming is one of those problem-solving solutions that we’re most excited about.

