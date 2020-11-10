Solving the Mysteries of Current Stock Market Moves

I am sure there are a lot of investors, particularly those relatively new to managing their own money, who have been a bit confused over the last couple of days. First, they were assured by some talking heads on business TV that a Biden win in the election would prompt a massive drop in stocks, but woke up Monday morning to headlines that Dow futures were indicating an opening over 1500 points higher than the previous close. Then, when they checked their accounts, I am sure that many of them were mystified to find that those reported gains in the Dow were nowhere near reflected in their balances. Some may even have been looking at negative results by the end of the day.

So, what gives?

The first of those mysteries -- why those pundits were so wrong -- is easy enough to solve. It is not, as I’m sure some people would tell you, that Wall Street secretly loves Democrats or Biden, or hates Donald Trump, or likes the idea of Kamala Harris one day being President, or some other narrative that suits the speaker’s bias. That is just more of the political spin that led to their erroneous forecasts in the first place.

It is simply that, at this point, Wall Street doesn’t care who won.

That is in part because, while the data shows that stocks have historically done better under Democratic administrations, results are skewed by some external economic conditions that can’t really be laid at the door of the President. Were the dotcom bust or the financial crisis directly the fault of George W. Bush? Probably not. Did the recovery from the latter happen only because Barack Obama was in the White House? Probably not. Was Donald Trump solely responsible for that recovery continuing? Probably not. You get the picture.

Ultimately, the party of the President has little or no bearing on market performance, and even if it did, it is currently too soon after the election for that to influence trading. To understand why that is, you first have to understand the timescale on which institutional traders and investors work.

It is often said that the stock market is a forward discounting mechanism, meaning that traders and investors are more concerned about the future than the past. That is true, but for all traders and most major fund managers, that future extends only as far as the end of the next quarter, or maybe until the end of the year. That is when their performance will be assessed, and their bonus calculated based on that assessment. Biden’s inauguration will be on January 20, 2021. It is only after that date that we will find out what the market thinks of his policies.

Right now, there are more immediate concerns driving stocks, such as the chances and potential timing of a Covid-19 vaccine and the chances of stimulus money to keep the economy afloat until that time comes. On both of those fronts, the news is good.

The solution to the second mystery, why those big gains may not necessarily reflected in your account balance, is based on traders’ reaction to that good news, which is based on their actions so far during the pandemic.

Until now, the game has been to try to identify stocks that wouldn’t be affected by the pandemic-induced stay at home economy, or that may even benefit from that. As a result, companies like Zoom Communications (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN) have led the way, with the hardest hit stocks being in the travel and hospitality industries, and demand-sensitive areas such as energy.

Many investors would have actively followed that trade, selling a lot of stocks in those hard-hit sectors and buying the high-flyers in tech and elsewhere. Even if you didn’t actively do that, the market would have done it for you as your holdings in the first group went down in value, and therefore down as a percentage of your portfolio, and the second group did the opposite.

With an end to pandemic conditions in sight, that trade is inevitably reversing. That is why we are seeing the Dow, which is typically weighted more towards traditional, industrial names booming, while the Nasdaq, in which tech is far more influential, underperforming. What we are seeing right now is not so much a surge of buying as it is a rotation from one type of stock into another.

When that happens, unless you are actively making that rotation yourself, you will not benefit. What is now the larger part of your portfolio, tech etc., is falling and the gains are in your minority holdings. If you have a diversified portfolio then you are like the S&P 500 this morning, roughly flat at best as the Nasdaq drops and the Dow gains.

For those that follow markets, there are times when what is happening in the stock market seems like a mystery. Now is one of those times for a lot of people, but, as is usually the case, what feels like a mysterious move is actually entirely logical. If you understand that, you can focus on the good news, which is that even as the rotation takes place, stocks overall, as represented by the S&P 500, are close to record highs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.