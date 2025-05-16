Solventum Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Maplewood, Minnesota-based Solventum Corporation (SOLV) is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. With a market cap of $12.3 billion, the company operates through Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration segments.

Shares of SOLV have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SOLV stock has soared 16.8% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. Moreover, shares of SOLV are up 10.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal return.

Zooming in further, Solventum has also outpaced the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF’s (XHE) 6.2% drop over the past year and 7% dip in 2025.

Solventum’s stock rose 5.4% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2025 results on May 8. The company reported sales of $2.1 billion, up 2.7% year-over-year, driven by growth of 3.4% and 3.8% in its MedSurg and HIS segments, respectively. Meanwhile, its revenues also exceeded the Street's expectations of $2 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.34, marking a decline of 35.6% from the prior-year quarter, but surpassed analysts’ estimate of $1.19.

On a more positive note, for the full fiscal 2025, Solventum now expects its organic sales growth to range between 1.5% to 2.5%, up from the prior guidance range of 1.0% to 2.0%, which boosted investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect SOLV's adjusted EPS to decline nearly 16.9% year-over-year to $5.57. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It beat the Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on one occasion.

Among the 10 analysts covering the SOLV stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating and eight “Holds”, and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained stable in recent months.

On May 9, Piper Sandler (PIPR) analyst Jason Bednar lowered SOLV’s price target to $78 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the stock.

As of writing, Solventum’s mean price target of $80.28 implies a 10.1% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $88 suggests a notable 20.6% upside potential.

