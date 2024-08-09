Solventum Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $56.2, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has decreased by 14.52% from the previous average price target of $65.75.

The standing of Solventum among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $69.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $48.00 $54.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $54.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Solventum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Solventum

Solventum Corp is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on addressing healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans the healthcare industry, including medical solutions, oral care, health information systems, and separation and purification sciences.

Solventum: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Solventum's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

