Solventum Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $57.4, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Experiencing a 11.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $64.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Solventum is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $48.00 $54.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $54.00 - Travis Steed B of A Securities Announces Neutral $70.00 -

Delving into Solventum's Background

Solventum is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on solving big healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans across the healthcare industry from medical solutions and oral care to health information systems and separation and purification sciences.

Key Indicators: Solventum's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Solventum's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.25% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

