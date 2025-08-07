Solventum (SOLV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Solventum (SOLV) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion, representing a surprise of +1.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- MedSurg : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Net Sales- Purification and Filtration : $252 million versus $242.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $252 million versus $242.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Net Sales- Health Information Systems : $339 million versus $334.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $339 million versus $334.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Net Sales- Dental Solutions : $338 million versus $332.9 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $338 million versus $332.9 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Operating Income- MedSurg : $210 million versus $215.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $210 million versus $215.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Purification and Filtration : $48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.15 million.

: $48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.15 million. Operating Income- Health Information Systems : $120 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.01 million.

: $120 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.01 million. Operating Income- Dental Solutions: $96 million versus $89.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Solventum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Solventum here>>>

Shares of Solventum have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

