Solventum price target raised to $73 from $60 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Solventum (SOLV) to $73 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Solventum, which “had a clean 3Q print,” seems to be navigating a difficult MedTech backdrop relatively well, especially within the core MedSurg business, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

