Solventum price target raised to $73 from $60 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Solventum (SOLV) to $73 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Solventum, which “had a clean 3Q print,” seems to be navigating a difficult MedTech backdrop relatively well, especially within the core MedSurg business, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SOLV:
- Solventum price target raised to $75 from $71 at Piper Sandler
- Solventum Raises Guidance Amid Modest Sales Growth
- Solventum reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.64, consensus $1.39
- Solventum raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $6.50-$6.65 from $6.30-$6.50
- Solventum exploring sale of filtration unit, WSJ reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.