Solventum to Post Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely for the Stock?

Solventum SOLV is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.67%. SOLV delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.68%.

Solventum Q1 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.99 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.35 per share.

Solventum is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results, backed by improving commercial execution, portfolio optimization and early gains from its cost initiatives, as highlighted in its last earnings call. The company continues to expect organic sales growth in the 2-3% range for 2026, with underlying growth of 3-4% excluding SKU rationalization impacts, and projects adjusted earnings per share between $6.40 and $6.60.

However, first-quarter performance is likely to have been relatively muted due to a tough prior-year comparison, with management indicating growth could be just under 1% for the quarter. Additionally, operating margins are expected to be the lowest of the year, reflecting seasonal pressures and tariff-related headwinds, even as volume-driven growth trends remain intact.

Segmental Overview

Solventum’s MedSurg segment, its largest revenue contributor, exited 2025 with steady momentum, supported by strength in advanced wound care and infection prevention businesses. Growth in negative pressure wound therapy, particularly Prevena and V.A.C. Peel and Place, along with continued commercial execution, is expected to have supported first-quarter performance.

However, Infection Prevention and Surgical Solutions may have reflected muted reported growth in the quarter due to the anticipated reversal of prior-year volume timing benefits, with management indicating that this headwind would largely be absorbed in the first quarter. Underlying demand in sterilization assurance and IV site management, including Tegaderm antimicrobial solutions, is expected to have remained stable.

Dental Solutionscontinued to demonstrate solid performance, driven by new product momentum and improved service levels, although prior backorder recovery benefits are likely to taper. Management has indicated that normalized growth remains in the 2-3% range, and sustaining this trajectory will be key in the first quarter.

The Health Information Systems (HIS) segment is expected to have maintained steady growth, supported by revenue cycle management solutions, expansion in autonomous coding and international traction of 360 Encompass, partially offset by ongoing softness in clinician productivity solutions.

From a portfolio standpoint, the divestiture of the Purification & Filtration business and the acquisition of Acera Surgical are expected to enhance strategic focus and support long-term growth, with early contributions from Acera likely aiding MedSurg performance. On the margin front, first-quarter results are expected to face heightened tariff-related pressures and typical seasonality, with management guiding that operating margins will be the lowest of the year. Nonetheless, ongoing cost initiatives, including the “Transform for the Future” program, are expected to have supported margin resilience over time.

Solventum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Solventum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Solventum Corporation Quote

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Solventum this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.97% for Solventum.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Solventum currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Microbot Medical MBOT has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

MBOT’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 7.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBOT’s first-quarter loss per share implies no change from the year-ago reported figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX’s first-quarter EPS indicates a gain 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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