Solventum Issues 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Solventum said it expects full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.10 to $6.40. Revenue is expected between a decline 2% to flat, on an organic basis. Solventum issued the guidance ahead of its planned spinoff from 3M (MMM). The company is anticipated to spin off from 3M on April 1, 2024, and has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange with ticker, SOLV.

"The spin will unlock our agility, enhanced focus and targeted capital allocation, which better positions us to drive strong value creation over time while advancing our mission to enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives," CEO Bryan Hanson said.

