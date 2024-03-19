News & Insights

Markets
MMM

Solventum Issues 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts

March 19, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Solventum said it expects full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.10 to $6.40. Revenue is expected between a decline 2% to flat, on an organic basis. Solventum issued the guidance ahead of its planned spinoff from 3M (MMM). The company is anticipated to spin off from 3M on April 1, 2024, and has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange with ticker, SOLV.

"The spin will unlock our agility, enhanced focus and targeted capital allocation, which better positions us to drive strong value creation over time while advancing our mission to enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives," CEO Bryan Hanson said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.