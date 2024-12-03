Solventum initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with a Neutral rating and $70 price target Solventum has a diversified set of healthcare assets following the spin-off from 3M (MMM) earlier this year, the analyst tells investors. However, below-market current top-line growth post-Covid, near-term gross margin pressure due to TSA arrangements, and higher-than-average leverage leave the newly hired external management in “a challenging position,” the analyst argues.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SOLV:
- Trian exits Disney stake, takes new position in Ferguson
- Solventum price target raised to $73 from $60 at Morgan Stanley
- Solventum price target raised to $75 from $71 at Piper Sandler
- Solventum Raises Guidance Amid Modest Sales Growth
- Solventum reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.64, consensus $1.39
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.