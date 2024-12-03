News & Insights

Solventum initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho

December 03, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with a Neutral rating and $70 price target Solventum has a diversified set of healthcare assets following the spin-off from 3M (MMM) earlier this year, the analyst tells investors. However, below-market current top-line growth post-Covid, near-term gross margin pressure due to TSA arrangements, and higher-than-average leverage leave the newly hired external management in “a challenging position,” the analyst argues.

