Solventum exploring sale of filtration unit, WSJ reports

October 24, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

Solventum (SOLV), the healthcare company spun off from 3M (MMM) earlier this year, has retained bankers to explore a sale of its purification and filtration business, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas. Solventum is expected to draw takeover interest from private equity and strategic buyers, the sources said.

