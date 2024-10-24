Solventum exploring sale of filtration unit, WSJ reports

Solventum (SOLV), the healthcare company spun off from 3M (MMM) earlier this year, has retained bankers to explore a sale of its purification and filtration business, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas. Solventum is expected to draw takeover interest from private equity and strategic buyers, the sources said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SOLV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.