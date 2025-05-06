SOLVENTUM Earnings Preview: Recent $SOLV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOLVENTUM ($SOLV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,056,335,738 and earnings of $1.25 per share.
SOLVENTUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of SOLVENTUM stock to their portfolio, and 500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,670,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,347,152
- TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,336,564 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,293,417
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 821,272 shares (+105.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,253,228
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 730,758 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,273,873
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 499,031 shares (+738.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,946,317
- NORGES BANK added 494,928 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,694,943
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 431,986 shares (+189.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,536,995
SOLVENTUM Government Contracts
We have seen $19,454,944 of award payments to $SOLV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HICBA ENCODER SOFTWARE AND ASSOCIATED SUPPORT: $12,611,676
- 3M CLINICAL SOFTWARE: $5,629,882
- 3M SOFTWARE: $745,055
- 360 ENCOMPASS APPLICATION 3M HEALTH INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.:1107926 [25-000090]: $186,110
- 3M CO:1107449 [22-010389] CODING AND ANALYSIS: $171,110
SOLVENTUM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SOLV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOLV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
