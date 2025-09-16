Is Solventum Corporation (SOLV) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Solventum (SOLV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Solventum is one of 974 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Solventum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOLV's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SOLV has gained about 10.8% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.7%. As we can see, Solventum is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.7%.

The consensus estimate for ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Solventum is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.6% so far this year, so SOLV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 485-stock industry is currently ranked #105. The industry has moved +2.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Solventum and ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

