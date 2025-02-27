Solventum Corporation Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $30 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $2.074 billion from $2.036 billion last year.

Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

