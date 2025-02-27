News & Insights

Markets
SOLV

Solventum Corporation Q4 Income Drops

February 27, 2025 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $30 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $2.074 billion from $2.036 billion last year.

Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.074 Bln vs. $2.036 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.