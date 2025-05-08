Solventum Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $137 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $237 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $2.070 billion from $2.016 billion last year.

Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.070 Bln vs. $2.016 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 to $5.65

