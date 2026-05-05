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Solventum Corporation Q1 Income Drops

May 05, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $13 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $2.007 billion from $2.070 billion last year.

Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $2.007 Bln vs. $2.070 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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