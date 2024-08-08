Solventum Corporation Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $89 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $321 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $2.081 billion from $2.076 billion last year.

Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $89 Mln. vs. $321 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.081 Bln vs. $2.076 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.50

