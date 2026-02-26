Solventum Corporation Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $63 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $1.99 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

