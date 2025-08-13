Solventum Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 8.80 Mln Common Stock

Markets
(RTTNews) - Solventum Corp. (SOLV) announced the pricing of the secondary offering of 8.80 million shares of its common stock, which is expected to result in gross proceeds of about $648 million to 3M Company. All of the shares of common stock are being sold by the Selling Shareholder.

Solventum said it will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2025.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as the underwriters for the Offering.

