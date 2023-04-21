SOLVENTIS BETEILIGUNGEN GMBH Upgrades PSI Software (FWB:PSAN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOLVENTIS BETEILIGUNGEN GMBH upgraded their outlook for PSI Software (FWB:PSAN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 37.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSAN by 27.98% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 70K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSI Software. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSAN is 0.10%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 140K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

