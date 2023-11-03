News & Insights

US Markets

Solvay's quarterly sales slump on lower volumes

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

November 03, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Pierre John Felcenloben and Olivier Cherfan for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals producer Solvay SOLB.BR on Friday reported a slump in third quarter sales due to lower volumes in tough macroeconomic conditions.

The company, whose products include base chemicals such as soda ash and specialty polymers used in batteries, posted quarterly sales of 2.75 billion euros ($2.92 billion), down 20.3% organically from 3.61 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((pierrejohn.felcenloben@thomsonreuters.com; olivier.cherfan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.