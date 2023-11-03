Solvay's quarterly sales slump on lower volumes

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals producer Solvay SOLB.BR on Friday reported a slump in third quarter sales due to lower volumes in tough macroeconomic conditions.

The company, whose products include base chemicals such as soda ash and specialty polymers used in batteries, posted quarterly sales of 2.75 billion euros ($2.92 billion), down 20.3% organically from 3.61 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

