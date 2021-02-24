Solvay to cut 500 jobs by 2022, Q4 results beat expectations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay SOLB.BR said on Wednesday it would cut further 500 jobs by the end of 2022 and raised its cost-cutting target to 500 million euros by 2024, after reporting four-quarter results above expectations.

The company, which previously targeted 350 million euros ($425.29 million) in cost cuts by 2024 as part of its restructuring plan, said that it would book a non-cash provision of around 170 million euros in the first quarter for the plan.

Solvay, which employs more than 23,000 in 64 countries, eliminated 570 jobs last year in the United States and in Britain after closing down two composite material plants, resulting in cost savings of 60 million euros.

The group, whose products range from base chemicals such as soda ash to specialty polymers, said that resilient demand in healthcare, consumer goods, personal care and electronics partially offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on civil aerospace and oil and gas volumes in the fourth quarter.

It reported a 11.7% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter from a year earlier to 464 million euros, above a company-provided consensus of 455 million euros. Sales fell 9.3% to 2.21 billion euros, also beating a consensus of 2.12 billion euros.

It proposed dividend of 3.75 euros per share, unchanged from a year ago.

