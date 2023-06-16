Solvay to become Solvay and Syensqo after 2023 separation - CEO

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - Solvay SOLB.BR will become Solvay and Syensqo when it splits into two public companies at the end of the year, the Belgian company said on Friday.

The 160-year-old group last year announced it would separate into two independent public companies, EssentialCo, now known as Solvay, and SpecialtyCo, now Syensqo. Syensqo refers, according to the company, to co-founder Ernest Solvay, science and the name of the first Solvay congress on quantum physics.

"Solvay has a 160-year legacy that will be passed on for generations to come and the names of our new companies reflect this perfectly," CEO Ilham Kadri told reporters.

The new Solvay company will comprise of Solvay's current chemicals and specialty chemicals business, including soda ash, peroxides and silica. These generated about 5.6 billion euros ($6.13 billion) in net sales in 2022.

Syensqo will include Solvay's materials business including specialty polymers, composites and solutions. These generated 7.9 billion euros ($8.64 billion) in net sales in 2022.

The companies' new management team will be announced in the fall 2023.

Kadri said the group is still on track to complete separation by December 2023 when it will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on the separation.

At 0820 GMT, Solvay shares were down 2.2%, the worst performance of the Stoxx Europe 600 Chemicals index .SX4P, up 0.4%.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

