Solvay shareholders to vote on splitting company

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Solvay's SOLB.BR shareholders will vote on a proposed split into two independent listed companies on December 8, the Belgian chemicals producer announced on Wednesday.

The transaction would "qualify for favourable tax treatment for Solvay and its Belgian and U.S. shareholders" on the basis of rulings from the local tax authorities, it said.

"The rulings will be described in the prospectus that will be published in mid-November," the company said in a statement.

"The Board was pleased to express its unanimous support for this transaction, which has been well-prepared by management with compelling strategic, industrial and financial logic," Chairman Nicolas Boel said in the statement.

The proposed de-merger would lead to the creation of specialty chemicals-focused firm Syensqo, aiming for "above-market growth, innovation and sustainability," while a company retaining the Solvay name would focus on essential chemicals for "cash generation, operational excellence and sustainability".

Operations attributed to Syensqo generated 7.9 billion euros ($8.37 billion) in net sales in 2022 against about 5.6 billion euros for the Solvay divisions, according to a previous statement.

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont; editing by Jason Neely)

