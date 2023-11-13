Solvay sees 2028 core profit growth in mid-single digits

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Monday it expects annual average core profit (EBITDA) growth in the mid-single digits for 2028 as the company prepares to split in two by the end of the year.

The group sees total gross savings of 300 million euros ($320.61 million) annual run-rate and free cash flow conversion exceeding the mid-30s in percentage terms, according to a statement. It said it would give a stable to increasing dividend for the use of its cash after essential investments.

Solvay also confirmed it planned to reach carbon-neutrality by 2050.

The second company, known as Syensqo, expects net sales growth of 5% to 7% between 2024 and 2028. By achieving its targets, Syensqo expects to generate more than 7 billion euros of cash in that period.

"We believe financial growth targets are above consensus expectations for both companies and should offer the shares good momentum into the separation event, expected for December," ING analyst Stijn Demeester said in a note.

