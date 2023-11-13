News & Insights

Solvay sees 2028 core profit growth in mid-single digits

November 13, 2023 — 01:51 am EST

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Monday it expects annual average core profit (EBITDA) growth in the mid-single digits for 2028 as the company prepares to split in two by the end of the year.

The group sees total gross savings of 300 million euros ($320.61 million) annual run-rate and free cash flow conversion exceeding the mid-30s in percentage terms, according to a statement.

The second company, known as Syensqo, expects net sales growth of 5% to 7% between 2024 and 2028.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

