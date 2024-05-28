News & Insights

Stocks

Solvay SA Shareholders Back Dividend and Strategy

May 28, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Solvay SA (GB:0NZR) has released an update.

Solvay SA’s recent General Shareholders’ Meeting concluded with unanimous support for all proposed resolutions, including a gross dividend payment of €2.43 per share for 2023. Chairman Pierre Gurdjian and CEO Philippe Kehren emphasized the company’s solid financial performance, commitment to sustainability, and strategic priorities aimed at maintaining technological leadership and cost efficiency. The company also reaffirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

For further insights into GB:0NZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.