Solvay SA Shareholders Back Dividend and Strategy

Solvay SA’s recent General Shareholders’ Meeting concluded with unanimous support for all proposed resolutions, including a gross dividend payment of €2.43 per share for 2023. Chairman Pierre Gurdjian and CEO Philippe Kehren emphasized the company’s solid financial performance, commitment to sustainability, and strategic priorities aimed at maintaining technological leadership and cost efficiency. The company also reaffirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

