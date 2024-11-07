Solvay SA Reports Stable Q3 2024 Results

Solvay Sa Adr ( (SLVYY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Solvay Sa Adr presented to its investors.
Solvay SA is a pioneering chemical company renowned for its innovations in soda ash production, operating globally across various sectors with a focus on sustainable solutions. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Solvay demonstrated stable financial performance, marked by organic net sales growth of 3.9% and a confirmation of its full-year EBITDA and free cash flow guidance. Despite market challenges, Solvay maintained a stable underlying EBITDA of €259 million, aided by significant cost savings initiatives, while net profit from continuing operations experienced a decline. The company also reported a free cash flow of €74 million, with a stable net debt position of €1.5 billion, and announced an interim dividend. Looking ahead, Solvay remains resilient, expecting to meet the high end of its EBITDA guidance range, driven by business resilience and accelerated cost-saving measures.
Trending Articles
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
- Trump Media Stock Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor
- ‘Time to Load Up,’ Says Investor About Intel Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.