Solvay SA Reports Stable Q3 2024 Results

Solvay Sa Adr ( (SLVYY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Solvay Sa Adr presented to its investors.

Solvay SA is a pioneering chemical company renowned for its innovations in soda ash production, operating globally across various sectors with a focus on sustainable solutions. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Solvay demonstrated stable financial performance, marked by organic net sales growth of 3.9% and a confirmation of its full-year EBITDA and free cash flow guidance. Despite market challenges, Solvay maintained a stable underlying EBITDA of €259 million, aided by significant cost savings initiatives, while net profit from continuing operations experienced a decline. The company also reported a free cash flow of €74 million, with a stable net debt position of €1.5 billion, and announced an interim dividend. Looking ahead, Solvay remains resilient, expecting to meet the high end of its EBITDA guidance range, driven by business resilience and accelerated cost-saving measures.

