Solvay SA Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Performance

Solvay SA reported a 3.9% organic increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, despite challenges from declining prices. The company maintained stable underlying EBITDA and achieved significant cost savings, reinforcing its financial resilience. Solvay also reaffirmed its EBITDA and free cash flow forecasts for the year, reflecting confidence in its ongoing transformation and operational efficiency efforts.

