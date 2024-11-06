News & Insights

Stocks

Solvay SA Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Performance

November 06, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Solvay SA (GB:0NZR) has released an update.

Solvay SA reported a 3.9% organic increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, despite challenges from declining prices. The company maintained stable underlying EBITDA and achieved significant cost savings, reinforcing its financial resilience. Solvay also reaffirmed its EBITDA and free cash flow forecasts for the year, reflecting confidence in its ongoing transformation and operational efficiency efforts.

For further insights into GB:0NZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.