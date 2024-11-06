News & Insights

Solvay SA Reports Drop In Q3 Income

November 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Solvay SA (SLVYY) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled Euro19 million, or Euro0.18 per share. This compares with Euro220 million, or Euro2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Solvay SA reported adjusted earnings of Euro103 million or Euro0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to Euro1.246 billion from Euro1.366 billion last year.

Solvay SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): Euro19 Mln. vs. Euro220 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.18 vs. Euro2.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro1.246 Bln vs. Euro1.366 Bln last year.

