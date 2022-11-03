Solvay SA Q3 Net Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Solvay SA (SVYSF.PK, SVYZY.PK), a Belgian chemical firm, on Thursday posted a surge in earnings for the third-quarter, helped by increased revenue driven by higher prices and sustained demand.

For the third-quarter, the company posted an underlying net profit of 509 million euros, higher than last year's 273 million euros.

Underlying EBITDA was at 917 million euros as against 599 million euros of last year. This increase was mainly driven by higher pricing which overcame the significant inflationary costs in the quarter.

Net sales were 3.609 billion euros, versus 2.573 billion euros, posted for the third-quarter of 2021.

