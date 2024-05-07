Solvay Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q1; Confirms 2024 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Solvay reported first quarter profit from continuing operations of 109 million euros compared to a loss of 54 million euros, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 1.01 euros compared to a loss of 0.53 euros. Underlying net profit from continuing operations was 119 million euros compared to 187 million euros. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.10 euros compared to 1.76 euros. Underlying EBITDA was 265 million euros, down 27.2% or a decline of 13.6% organically.

Net sales were 1.17 billion euros, down 14.0% from prior year. Underlying net sales were 1.20 billion euros, down 11.3% from a year ago, or down 11.9% organically. Volumes were up 2.5%.

Solvay confirmed, for full year 2024, guidance of organic decline of the underlying EBITDA by 10% to 20% and guidance of Free Cash Flow to Solvay shareholders to be greater than 260 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

